Prof. Dariusz Stola... o marcu 1968 r.

Prof. Dariusz Stola

Prof. Dariusz Stola Source: POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews

Published 3 March 2019 at 4:45pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 4:49pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Prof. Dariusz Stola, historyk, dyrektor Muzeum Historii Żydów Polskich POLIN przyjeżdża do Melbourne, aby wygłosić wykład : "1968 rok, 'Kampania antysyjonistyczna' w Polsce i jej echa dziś - polskie debaty o Holokauście" (Monash University, 3 kwietnia 2019).

