Proklamacja Króla Karola III jako Głowy Państwa w Australii.

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Governor-General David Hurley at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 September 2022 at 5:11pm, updated 12 September 2022 at 5:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Sunil Awasthi, Krishani Dhanji
W Australii odbyły się uroczystości proklamacji nowego króla - Karola III. Wczoraj syn królowej Elżbiety II został oficjalnie ogłoszony nową głową państwa Australii.

