Protesty przed Klubem Polskim w Ashfield

Protestors at Polish Club in Ashfield

Protesters and community members gather outside the Polish Club in Ashfield, Sydney after having been denied entry to the Annual General Meeting. Source: (Bogumila Filip)

Published 20 March 2017 at 5:09pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 5:59pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

W niedzielę 19 marca br. Polacy demonstrowali przed Klubem Polskim w Ashfield. Protestowali przeciw zmianie statusu działki na non-core property, na której stoi część klubu . Taka zmiana jest pierwszym krokiem, który umożliwi zarządowi rozpoczęcie development'u klubu.

