Królowa i "Pszczoły"

Marta Kaczmarek

Marta Kaczmarek Source: Red Stich

Published 12 June 2016 at 4:34pm, updated 12 June 2016 at 6:06pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Aktorka Marta Kaczmarek opowiada o roli jaką gra w sztuce australijskiego dramaturga Caleba Lewisa "Pszczoły". Premiera sztuki w teatrze Red Stich w Melbourne.

14 czerwca - 16 lipca (Preview 14-16 czerwca)

wtorek - sobota 20:00, niedziela 18:30

lub sobota 15:00

Red Stitch Actors Theatre
, Rear 2 Chapel St, St Kilda

 

