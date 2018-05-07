SBS po polsku

Report "X": an exhibition

IPN

V-ce Prezes IPN Jan Baster, Dr Rafal Leśkiewicz Dyr Biura Informatyki IPN , Agnieszka Jędrzak z Samodzielnej Komorki d/s Kontaktow. Source: SBS Polish

Published 7 May 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 7 May 2018 at 6:53pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Jutro (8 maja) w Parlamancie Viktorii w Melbourne otwarta zostanie wystawa poświęcona Witoldowi Pileckiemu. O wystawie mowią: V-ce Prezes IPN Jan Baster, Dr Rafal Leśkiewicz Dyr Biura Informatyki IPN , Agnieszka Jędrzak z Samodzielnej Komorki d/s Kontaktow Miedzynarodowych IPN.

