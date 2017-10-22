Małżeństwa osób tej samej płci
Magda Szubanski (front left valve t-shirt) is seen at a marriage equality rally in South Melbourne in Melbourne, Sunday, September 17, 2017. Source: AAP
Plebiscyt dotyczący prawa małżeńskiego w toku. Głosowanie potrwa do 7 listopada. Wyniki będą ogłoszone w połowie listopoda.
