SAMOTNE ŚWIĘTA

Close-Up Of Thoughtful Senior Man Sitting By Illuminated Christmas Tree At Home

Source: Getty Images

Published 23 December 2019 at 9:47am
Co zrobić, gdy nie masz z kim spędzić ... Rozmowa z psychologiem, psychoterapeuta panem Krzysztofem Bakalarzem.

