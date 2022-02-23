SBS po polsku

Surowe sankcje dla Rosji za wysłanie wojsk na Ukrainę

Sanctions on Russia

(COMBO) This combination of files pictures created on June 7, 2021 shows Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: Photo: Jim Watson and Grigory Dukor/AFP via Getty Images

Published 23 February 2022 at 5:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
W odpowiedzi na wysłanie rosyjskich wojsk na wschodnią Ukrainę, Stany Zjednoczone i inne kraje ogłosiły sankcje wobec Rosji i jej niektórych prominentnych obywateli.

