Czy powinniśmy handlować z Chinami?

China Logistic

China Import and Expert facing downturn pressure. Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2020 at 4:39pm, updated 21 June 2020 at 4:42pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Dr. Tomasz Woźniak, ekonomista z Uniwersytetu w Melbourne odpowiada na pytania związane z wyzwaniami przed jakimi stoi australijska gospodarka podczas pandemii... Kiedy Australia wyjdzie z recesji?

