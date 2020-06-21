Czy powinniśmy handlować z Chinami?

China Import and Expert facing downturn pressure. Source: AAP
Published 21 June 2020 at 4:39pm, updated 21 June 2020 at 4:42pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dr. Tomasz Woźniak, ekonomista z Uniwersytetu w Melbourne odpowiada na pytania związane z wyzwaniami przed jakimi stoi australijska gospodarka podczas pandemii... Kiedy Australia wyjdzie z recesji?
