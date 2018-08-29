SBS po polsku

Smog - morderca wielkich miast

SBS po polsku

Morning Haze over Sydney City

Morning Haze over Sydney city, reflecting sunrise light on building Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 August 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Zima jest najgorszym sezonem smogowym, a Sydney australijską stolicą smogu. W Sydney mamy 10-krotnie wyższy poziom zanieczyszczenia niż w innych australijskich miastach.

Published 29 August 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022