Smog - morderca wielkich miast

Morning Haze over Sydney city, reflecting sunrise light on building Source: iStockphoto
Published 29 August 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Zima jest najgorszym sezonem smogowym, a Sydney australijską stolicą smogu. W Sydney mamy 10-krotnie wyższy poziom zanieczyszczenia niż w innych australijskich miastach.
Published 29 August 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:47pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share