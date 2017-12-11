SBS po polsku

SMS ma 25 lat !

Published 11 December 2017
By Anna Sadurska, Hashela Kumarawansa, Natarsha Kallios
Available in other languages

Bez sms nie wyobrażamy sobie życia. Kosztuje minimalnie, czasami nic I jest najpopularniejszym środkiem komunikacji na całym świecie.

