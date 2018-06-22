Socceroos i Grupa C

SBS po polsku

Mile Jedinak

Mile Jedinak celebrates after scoring against Denmark at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Source: Getty Images

Published 22 June 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:47am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Australia zremisowała z Danią 1: 1 w meczu drugiej rundy grupy C Pucharu Świata w piłce nożnej w Rosji. W 7. minucie Christian Eriksen zdobył prowadzenie dla Duńczyków. W 38. minucie Mile Jedinak wyrównał w rzutach karnych.

