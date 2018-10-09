Wspaniała kolekcja Biblioteki Stanowej NSW

An illustration of the Garden Palace burning down. Source: The State Library of NSW
Biblioteka Stanowa w Nowej Południowej Walii wybrała spośród swojej dotychczas nie pokazywanej kolekcji, obrazy warte pokazania szerokiej publiczności. Wystawa została otwarta w sobotę 6 października 2018 roku.
