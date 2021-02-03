Napięte relacje Australii i Chin

The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi/Mick Tsikas
Published 3 February 2021 at 3:31pm, updated 3 February 2021 at 4:06pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Co wywołało pogarszające się relacje pomiędzy Australią a Chinami, mówi znawca rynków finansowych, wykładowca na uniwersytecie University of Canberra, Business School Stanisław Leszczyński.
