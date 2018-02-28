Cukier - ukryty w produktach żywnościowych

Rainbow jellos in glasses and plate on table. Source: Getty Images
Published 28 February 2018 at 3:59pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Source: SBS
Australijczycy średnio spożywają 26 łyżeczek cukru dziennie, więc trudno się dziwić, dlaczego tak wielu z nas nieustannie walczy o utrzymanie zdrowej wagi ciala. Oto co radzą eksperci, w jaki sposób można obniżyć ilość spożywanego cukru.
