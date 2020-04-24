SBS po polsku

Fundusze emerytalne i COVID-19

SBS po polsku

Retirement

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2020 at 12:23pm, updated 27 April 2020 at 6:55pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Michał Brandt doradca finansowy mówi o wpływie pandemii koronawirusa na nasze superannuation.

Published 24 April 2020 at 12:23pm, updated 27 April 2020 at 6:55pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"The matters discussed in this audio material are of general nature only and do not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the concepts discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "

 

Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video pod linkiem poniżej 

By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135