Sydney Opera House celebrates its 45th anniversary

SBS po polskuOther ways to listen Sydney Opera House celebrates its 45th anniversaryPlay05:56SBS po polskuOther ways to listen Source: Public DomainGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.88MB)Published 19 October 2018 at 4:06pm, updated 20 October 2018 at 11:24amBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Sydnejska Opera obchodzi 45 lat. Nim powstała, geniusz architekta starł się z ambicją urzędników.Published 19 October 2018 at 4:06pm, updated 20 October 2018 at 11:24amBy Anna SadurskaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Source: SBS Polish Source: Bernard SpraggShareLatest podcast episodesUkraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135PolArt 2022