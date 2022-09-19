Sytuacja w Ukrainie - podsumowanie 19 września 2022

The police have already documented 241 war crimes committed by the Russian military in the liberated settlements of the Kharkiv region. According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv regional police said this on Telegram. "Investigative units of the National Police of Ukraine are taking steps to register war crimes in the liberated settlements. A total of 241 war crimes have been registered since the beginning of the de-occupation measures," the report said.
Published 19 September 2022 at 2:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.
