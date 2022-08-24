SBS po polsku

Sytuacja w Ukrainie - podsumowanie 24 sierpnia 2022

The Second Summit of the Crimea Platform initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took place. Representatives of about 60 foreign countries and international organizations took part in its work. In particular, the leaders of the G7, representatives of the African continent and Latin American countries joined the event. Due to security requirements given the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, this year the summit was held in the format of a video conference.

Published 24 August 2022 at 3:12pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

