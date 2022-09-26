Sytuacja w Ukrainie - podsumowanie 26 września 2022

The 25th Separate Sicheslavska Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces has shot down Russia’s Su-25 assault aircraft and Su-30 multirole fighter. The relevant statement was made on the AFU StratCom’s Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. According to the the Air Assault Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air space within the responsibility areas is fully controlled by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defence units. A reminder that, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 400 enemy troops and destroyed four Russian planes. Between February 24, 2022 and September 25, 2022, Russia’s total combat losses reached about 56,700 troops. Credit: Ukrinform.