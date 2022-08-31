SBS po polsku

Sytuacja w Ukrainie - podsumowanie 31 sierpnia 2022

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-NUCLEAR-HISTORY

Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers attend an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on August 17, 2022, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant located near the city. - Ukraine remains deeply scarred by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe, when a Soviet-era reactor exploded and streamed radiation into the atmosphere in the country's north. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was occupied in the early days of the war and it has remained in Russian hands ever since. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Published 31 August 2022 at 2:37pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

