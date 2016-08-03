Weź udział w spisie ludności the Census

Courtesy of the Polish Community Council of Australia’ (Courtesy of the Polish Community Council of Australia) Source: Courtesy of the Polish Community Council of Australiaâ€™ (Courtesy of the Polish Community Council of Australia)
By Dorota Banasiak
Dlaczego spis ludności - the Census jest ważny dla Polonii Australijskiej? tłumaczy pedagog i wieloletnia prezes Zrzeszenia Polskich Nauczycieli w Australii odznaczona oderem Order of Australia Pani Marianna Łacek
