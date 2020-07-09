Trójwymiarowy świat ceramiki

Source: Dorota Jakubik
Published 9 July 2020 at 12:57pm, updated 9 July 2020 at 1:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Artystka Dorota Jakubik, w swoim studio w sydneyskiej dzielnicy St.Ives inspiruje i zaraża swoją miłoscią i pasją, wskazuje drogę do wyzwolenia własnej twórczości pokazując innym fascynujący świat ceramiki i niezwykły materiał jakim jest glina.
