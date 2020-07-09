SBS po polsku

Trójwymiarowy świat ceramiki

SBS po polsku

Dorota Jakubik

Dorota Jakubik

Published 9 July 2020 at 12:57pm, updated 9 July 2020 at 1:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artystka Dorota Jakubik, w swoim studio w sydneyskiej dzielnicy St.Ives inspiruje i zaraża swoją miłoscią i pasją, wskazuje drogę do wyzwolenia własnej twórczości pokazując innym fascynujący świat ceramiki i niezwykły materiał jakim jest glina.

