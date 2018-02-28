SBS po polsku

Tragedia przemocy w rodzinie

SBS po polsku

Domestic violence - lates report

Woman - victim of domestic violence. Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jedna na sześć kobiet w Australii jest ofiarą przemocy fizycznej lub seksualnej z rąk obecnego lub byłego partnera. Najnowsze dane pochodzą z raportu Australijskiego Instytutu Zdrowia i Opieki Społecznej.

Published 28 February 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:06am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022