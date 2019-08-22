W życiu są dwie pewne rzeczy – śmierć i podatki

Source: AAP
Published 22 August 2019 at 11:11am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nowe międzynarodowe umowy o udostępnianiu danych umożliwiają australijskiemu urzędowi podatkowemu [ATO] śledzenie pieniędzy za granicą i ustalenie osób, które nie wypełniają swoich obowiązków australijskiego podatnika.
Published 22 August 2019 at 11:11am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share