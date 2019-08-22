SBS po polsku

W życiu są dwie pewne rzeczy – śmierć i podatki

SBS po polsku

The exterior of the Australian Government Taxation Office in Sydney on Monday, May 28, 2012. (AAP Image/April Fonti) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2019 at 11:11am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nowe międzynarodowe umowy o udostępnianiu danych umożliwiają australijskiemu urzędowi podatkowemu [ATO] śledzenie pieniędzy za granicą i ustalenie osób, które nie wypełniają swoich obowiązków australijskiego podatnika.

Published 22 August 2019 at 11:11am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Alice Trenoweth-Creswell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135