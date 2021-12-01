Granica polsko-białoruska - żelazną kurtyną między Wschodem i Zachodem

Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland. Source: AAP
Published 1 December 2021 at 5:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS
Z powietrza strefę patrolują helikoptery, na ziemi starcia, słychać odgłos kamieni rzucanych w ogrodzenie z drutu kolczastego, które oddziela Białoruś od Polski. Po jednej stronie granicy - tysiące migrantów, po drugiej 15 000 polskich żołnierzy strzeże Polskiej granicy.
