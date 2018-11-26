Source: Simon Target
Published 26 November 2018 at 5:41pm, updated 28 November 2018 at 10:59am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Spotkanie z filmem ' POLSCY MISJONARZE' może zmienić twój pogląd na religię. Ich opowieść jest lekcją poglądową. Pokazuje w jaki sposób wiara misjonarzy z krajów bogatych może pomóc ludziom w krajach najuboższych - mówi reżyser filmu Simon Target.
