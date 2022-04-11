SBS po polsku

Premier Australii ogłosił termin wyborów federalnych

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the federal election on 21 May. Source: SBS

Published 11 April 2022 at 5:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS

Scott Morrison ogłosił termin wyborów na 21 maja. Premier przyznał, że jego rząd nie jest doskonały, ale apeluje do wyborców, aby trzymali się tego, co już znają. Natomiast lider opozycji Anthony Albanese obiecuje zjednoczyć Australię.

