Najdzielniejsi z dzielnych

Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right)

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right). Source: AAP

Published 25 July 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:46pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

Dziewięciu Australijczyków, ktorzy brali udzial w akcji ratowniczejw jaskini w Tajlandii, otrzymało ordery za odwagę. Wreczając je, Gubernator Generalny Sir Peter Cosgrove powiedział, że naród jest z nich dumny i dziękuje im za to co zrobili.

Available in other languages
