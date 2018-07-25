Najdzielniejsi z dzielnych

Australian members of the Thai cave rescue team, Mr Craig Challen (left) and Dr Richard Harris (right). Source: AAP
Published 25 July 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:46pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Dziewięciu Australijczyków, ktorzy brali udzial w akcji ratowniczejw jaskini w Tajlandii, otrzymało ordery za odwagę. Wreczając je, Gubernator Generalny Sir Peter Cosgrove powiedział, że naród jest z nich dumny i dziękuje im za to co zrobili.
