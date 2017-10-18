Dzikie piękno Kimberley w Zachodniej Australii. Część 2

Kimberley in Western Australia

Kimberley in Western Australia Source: Anna Eymond

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:29pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dzikie piękno Kimberley w Zachodniej Australii i tragiczna historia Aborygenskiego powstania. Druga część wywiadu z artystką Anna Eymont.

Published 18 October 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:29pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share