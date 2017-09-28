SBS po polsku

Teatr Fantazja weźmie udział w obchodach 145-lecia Polonii - Nowo-Zelandzkiej.

Theatre 'Fantazja'

Theatre 'Fantazja' from Sydney wil take part in the celebrations of 145 anniversary of Polish Settlementin New Zealand . Source: Kaplan

Published 28 September 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 11:54am
By Dorota Banasiak
Teatr Fantazja z Sydney weźmie udział w obchodach 145-lecia Polonii - Nowo-Zelandzkiej. Teatr wystąpi w koncercie ‘Between the Waters’ w ‘The Piano, Centre for Music and the Arts’ w Christchurch 6 października oraz w Memorial Theatre, Victoria University w sobotę 14 paździenika.

