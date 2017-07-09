SBS po polsku

"Teresa Raquin"

Play "Therese Raquin"

Play "Therese Raquin" Source: Lachlan Wood

Published 9 July 2017 at 4:29pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Marta Kaczmarek, australijska aktorka polskiego pochodzenia, opowiada o swojej roli w adaptacji powieśći Emila Zoli "Therese Raquin"

Sztuka "Therese Raquin" w reżyserii Gary'ego Abrahamsa.

Dirty Pretty Theatre & Critical Stages Production.

 

MELBOURNE:

 

Czwartek 13.07 - Wyndham Cultural Center, Werribee - 20:00

Piątek 14.07 - Whitehorse Center, Nunawading - 20:00 (Post Show Q & A)

Sobota 15.07 - Centrum Whitehorse, Nunawading - 14:00

Sobota 15.07 - Centrum Whitehorse, Nunawading - godz. 20:00

 

SYDNEY:

 

Piątek 21.07 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuki Performatywnej Joana Sutherlanda, Penrith - 11:00

Piątek 21.07 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuk Performatywnych Johanna Sutherlanda, Penrith - 19:30

Sobota 22/07/17 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuki Performatywnej im. Joego Sutherlanda, Penrith - 14:00

Sobota 22/07/17 - teatr Q, Centrum sztuki artystycznej Johanna Sutherlanda, Penrith -19:.30

 

Tura kończy się w Woga Woga w dniu 26.07





