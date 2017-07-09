"Teresa Raquin"

Sztuka "Therese Raquin" w reżyserii Gary'ego Abrahamsa.
Dirty Pretty Theatre & Critical Stages Production.
MELBOURNE:
Czwartek 13.07 - Wyndham Cultural Center, Werribee - 20:00
Piątek 14.07 - Whitehorse Center, Nunawading - 20:00 (Post Show Q & A)
Sobota 15.07 - Centrum Whitehorse, Nunawading - 14:00
Sobota 15.07 - Centrum Whitehorse, Nunawading - godz. 20:00
SYDNEY:
Piątek 21.07 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuki Performatywnej Joana Sutherlanda, Penrith - 11:00
Piątek 21.07 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuk Performatywnych Johanna Sutherlanda, Penrith - 19:30
Sobota 22/07/17 - Teatr Q, Centrum Sztuki Performatywnej im. Joego Sutherlanda, Penrith - 14:00
Sobota 22/07/17 - teatr Q, Centrum sztuki artystycznej Johanna Sutherlanda, Penrith -19:.30
Tura kończy się w Woga Woga w dniu 26.07