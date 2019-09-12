SBS po polsku

Nieruchomości i fundusze emerytalne - co mają wspólnego?

SBS po polsku

Self Managed Super Funds

Source: Michal Brandt

Published 12 September 2019 at 1:27pm, updated 12 September 2019 at 1:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Jak inwestować w nieruchomości z pieniędzy z 'super' korzystając z tzn. funduszy „self-managed super funds"” oraz jak funkcjonuje podatek od zysków kapitałowych "capital gains tax” - wyjaśnia ekspert finansowy Michał Brandt.

