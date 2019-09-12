Nieruchomości i fundusze emerytalne - co mają wspólnego?

Source: Michal Brandt
Published 12 September 2019
By Dorota Banasiak
Jak inwestować w nieruchomości z pieniędzy z 'super' korzystając z tzn. funduszy „self-managed super funds"” oraz jak funkcjonuje podatek od zysków kapitałowych "capital gains tax” - wyjaśnia ekspert finansowy Michał Brandt.
