Czy będą zostrzone przepisy dotyczace składki emerytalnej ?

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Michael Gannon poses for a portrait at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Michael Gannon. Source: AAP

Published 1 February 2018 at 10:22am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Myles Morgan
Operacje odchudzające , chwilowe trudności finansowe to powody dla których sięgamy po pieniadze odłożone na emeryturę. Rząd zastanawia się czy tego nie ograniczyć.

