Czy będą zostrzone przepisy dotyczace składki emerytalnej ?

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Michael Gannon. Source: AAP
Published 1 February 2018 at 10:22am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:11am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
Operacje odchudzające , chwilowe trudności finansowe to powody dla których sięgamy po pieniadze odłożone na emeryturę. Rząd zastanawia się czy tego nie ograniczyć.
