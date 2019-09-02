SBS po polsku

Surowsze kary dla szarlatanów

Back view of male doctor holding fingers crossed

Back view of male doctor cheating and holding fingers crossed as untruth concept isolated on white Source: Getty Images

Published 2 September 2019 at 5:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:06pm
By Anna Sadurska, Peggy Giakoumelos
Od 1 lipca w Australii osoby które, udają lekarzy, dentystów, farmaceutów, psychologów, fizjoterapeutów będą podlegać surowszym karom niż do tej pory, łącznie z trzyletnim więzieniem.

