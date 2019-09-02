Surowsze kary dla szarlatanów

Back view of male doctor cheating and holding fingers crossed as untruth concept isolated on white Source: Getty Images
Od 1 lipca w Australii osoby które, udają lekarzy, dentystów, farmaceutów, psychologów, fizjoterapeutów będą podlegać surowszym karom niż do tej pory, łącznie z trzyletnim więzieniem.
