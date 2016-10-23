SBS po polskuOther ways to listen "Trio Laetare"Play14:49SBS po polskuOther ways to listen Magdalena, Kasia, Ania Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.79MB)Published 23 October 2016 at 4:29pm, updated 23 October 2016 at 5:02pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Magdalena, Kasia i Ania opowiadają o pasji do muzyki i śpiewu a także jak ich drogi życiowe skrzyżowaly się w Australii.Published 23 October 2016 at 4:29pm, updated 23 October 2016 at 5:02pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesKoncert sakralny w wykonaniu „TRIO LAETARE"Sobota, 29 października 2016, godz. 16.00Sala Polskiego Sanktuarium Maryjnego6 Aberfeldie St. Essendon (Aberfeldie) ShareLatest podcast episodesWiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash"Mam Teatr"Czerwone GitaryJerzy Kryszak