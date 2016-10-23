SBS po polsku

"Trio Laetare"

Magdalena, Kasia, Ania

Magdalena, Kasia, Ania

Published 23 October 2016 at 4:29pm, updated 23 October 2016 at 5:02pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Magdalena, Kasia i Ania opowiadają o pasji do muzyki i śpiewu a także jak ich drogi życiowe skrzyżowaly się w Australii.

Koncert sakralny w wykonaniu „TRIO LAETARE"

Sobota, 29 października 2016, godz. 16.00

Sala Polskiego Sanktuarium Maryjnego

6 Aberfeldie St. Essendon (Aberfeldie) 

