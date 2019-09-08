'Trivia Night' Polish Cinema in Australia

Poster Source: SBS
Malgorzata Blaszczyk - artist and the winner of the competition Source: SBS
Published 8 September 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'Polish Cinema in Australia' zorganizowało imprezę „Trivia Night”. Podczas spotkania ogłoszono zwycięzcę konkursu na najlepszy projekt plakatu Festiwalu Polskich Filmów w Australii. Oto relacja z tej imprezy...
