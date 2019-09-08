SBS po polsku

'Trivia Night' Polish Cinema in Australia

SBS po polsku

Malgorzata Blaszczyk

Malgorzata Blaszczyk - artist and the winner of the competition Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Polish Cinema in Australia' zorganizowało imprezę „Trivia Night”. Podczas spotkania ogłoszono zwycięzcę konkursu na najlepszy projekt plakatu Festiwalu Polskich Filmów w Australii. Oto relacja z tej imprezy...

Published 8 September 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 8 September 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poster
Poster Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135