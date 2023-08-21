Tropikalna burza Hilary na północnoamerykańskim wybrzeżu Pacyfiku...

The wind blows in Los Cerritos community in La Paz, Baja California State, Mexico, during the passage of Hurricane Hilary, on August 19, 2023. Hilary continued on a steady path toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday as a powerful hurricane that officials warned could bring "potentially catastrophic" flooding there and to parts of the US Southwest. The storm weakened Saturday from a powerful Category 4 to Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale -- still deemed capable of "devastating damage" -- with hurricane conditions expected to continue along the Baja California coast through Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Tropikalna burza Hilary dotarła do północnoamerykańskiego wybrzeża Pacyfiku. Jej centrum uderzyło w północną część Półwyspu Kalifornijskiego w Meksyku. Wiatr wieje z prędkością 100 kilometrów na godzinę, kierując się w stronę Kalifornii. Amerykańskie Narodowe Centrum Huraganów ostrzegło przed możliwymi katastrofalnymi i zagrażającymi życiu powodziami na Półwyspie Kalifornijskim i południowo-zachodnią częścią Stanów Zjednoczonych...

Władze Meksyku poinformowały o co najmniej jednej ofierze śmiertelnej w północno-zachodniej części kraju. W szczytowym momencie huragan Hilary osiągnął kategorię czwartą w pięciostopniowej skali Saffira-Simpsona, ale przemieszczając się na północ osłabł i przemienił się w tropikalną burzę. Mimo to amerykański sztab kryzysowy wezwał mieszkańców południowej Kalifornii, aby nie lekceważyli nadciągającego niebezpieczeństwa. Tropikalna burza Hilary nie jest już huraganem, ale nadal niesie coś, co prognostycy nazywają „zagrażającym życiu” deszczem, kierującym się w stronę południowej Kalifornii. Jest to opisywane jako „bezprecedensowe” zdarzenie, zaistniale w wyniku naglych zmian klimatu i po raz pierwszy taka burza zagraża temu stanowi od prawie 100 lat.
