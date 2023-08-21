Tropikalna burza Hilary na północnoamerykańskim wybrzeżu Pacyfiku...

The wind blows in Los Cerritos community in La Paz, Baja California State, Mexico, during the passage of Hurricane Hilary, on August 19, 2023. Hilary continued on a steady path toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Saturday as a powerful hurricane that officials warned could bring "potentially catastrophic" flooding there and to parts of the US Southwest. The storm weakened Saturday from a powerful Category 4 to Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale -- still deemed capable of "devastating damage" -- with hurricane conditions expected to continue along the Baja California coast through Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images