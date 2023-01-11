SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 11 stycznia 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine..jpg

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. This was reported by CNN with reference to U.S.officials, according to Ukrinform. “The Pentagon’s plan still needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature,” the report says. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 11 January 2023 at 1:21pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS

