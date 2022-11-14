SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 13 listopada 2022

SBS po polsku

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have liberated 179 settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square kilometers over the past week..jpg

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have liberated 179 settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square kilometers over the past week. The relevant statement was made by the South Operational Command on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “On the right bank of the Dnieper, our forces have de-occupied 179 settlements with a total area of more than 4.5 thousand square kilometers over the past week. Stabilization measures, including demining efforts, are underway in the liberated settlements and areas of the Mykolaiv region and the Kherson region,” the report states. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 14 November 2022 at 2:06pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

