Ukraina podsumowanie 14 października 2022

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 06 October 2022, amid Russia's military invasion. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/EPA/AAP Image

Published 14 October 2022 at 2:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

