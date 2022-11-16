Ukraina podsumowanie 16 LISTOPADA 2022

A fire is seen at a residential building hit by a Russian strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Kyiv. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 16 November 2022 at 2:07pm, updated 4 hours ago at 3:24pm
Presented by Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS
