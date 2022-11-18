SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 18 listopada 2022

SBS po polsku

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has launched 126 attacks on the energy system of Ukraine..jpg

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has launched 126 attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. This was reported by press service of the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 126 attacks on Ukraine's energy system have been carried out, including 92 in October and November, on the eve of winter," the report reads. Credit: Ukrinform.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 2:15pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

Published 18 November 2022 at 2:15pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

maturzysci 2022.jpg

Wieczór Maturzystów Języka Polskiego 2022

Court rules in case MH17

Australia żąda od Rosji wydania winnych zestrzelenia samolotu MH17 - Jak minął tydzień w Australii?

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 128

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS, 18 listopada 2022