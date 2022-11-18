Ukraina podsumowanie 18 listopada 2022

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has launched 126 attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. This was reported by press service of the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 126 attacks on Ukraine's energy system have been carried out, including 92 in October and November, on the eve of winter," the report reads. Credit: Ukrinform.
Published 18 November 2022 at 2:15pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
