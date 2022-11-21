SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 21 listopada 2022

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to respond to another shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site..jpg

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to respond to another shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “Today, more than ten attacks on the ZNPP site were recorded. Russia continues to demonstrate its ‘status’ as a terrorist country. The shelling resulted in damage to the station's infrastructure.” According to Lubinets, that refers to the infrastructure that would allow the fifth and sixth power units to be launched to restore electricity production at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for Ukraine's needs. Credit: Ukrinform

Published 21 November 2022 at 7:02pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Qatar and Ecuador

malek zdjecie gra.jpg

lewandowski (2).png

