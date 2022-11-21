Ukraina podsumowanie 21 listopada 2022

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the international community to respond to another shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. In a post on Telegram, he wrote: “Today, more than ten attacks on the ZNPP site were recorded. Russia continues to demonstrate its ‘status’ as a terrorist country. The shelling resulted in damage to the station's infrastructure.” According to Lubinets, that refers to the infrastructure that would allow the fifth and sixth power units to be launched to restore electricity production at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for Ukraine's needs. Credit: Ukrinform