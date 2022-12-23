SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 23 grudnia 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on international partners to help Ukraine to fully close the sky and deprive Russia of its main instrument of terror - missile strikes..jpeg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiates the convening of the Global Peace Formula Summit, proposed by Ukraine, this winter. He said this in his video message prepared to share ahead of the World Cup final. The relevant video was published on the Instagram account of Ukraine. Credit: Ukrinform.

Published 23 December 2022 at 4:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia 2022.

