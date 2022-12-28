SBS po polsku

Ukraina podsumowanie 28 grudnia 2022

SBS po polsku

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia..jpg

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Mr Kuleba said this in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Pavlo_Bagmut

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 1:06pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS

Published 28 December 2022 at 1:06pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

champagne by public domain

Witamy Nowy Rok 2023 w polskich klubach!

Culture

Zaproszenie na koncert muzyki barokowej

Writer feather

Czy warto tłumaczyć "Pana Tadeusza" Adama Mickiewicza na angielski?

Dali James.jpg

Pierwszy dzień festiwalu PolArt za nami!