Ukraina podsumowanie 28 grudnia 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the international community to immediately take five steps after Russian missile attacks on the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Mr Kuleba said this in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Credit: Ukrinform. Credit: Pavlo_Bagmut
Published 28 December 2022 at 1:06pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS
