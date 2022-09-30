SBS Polish

Ukraina, podsumowanie 30 września 2022

SBS Polish

UKRAINE BABYN YAR COMMEMORATION

Visitors lay flowers, candles and symbolic stones to the Minora monument during a commemoration ceremony at the Babyn Yar site, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 29 September 2022. Source: EPA / ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 3:48pm, updated an hour ago at 5:59pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS

Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.

Published 30 September 2022 at 3:48pm, updated an hour ago at 5:59pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

States have responded on how drivers can get replacement licences following the Optus data breach, while the federal government says Optus should cover costs for customers seeking to replace valid passports.

Optus cyberattack - Australian highlights of the week

States have responded on how drivers can get replacement licences following the Optus data breach, while the federal government says Optus should cover costs for customers seeking to replace valid passports.

Cyberatak na Optus - Jak minął tydzień w Australii?

pieczka 2.jpg

Poland's farewell to actor Franciszek Pieczka

pieczka 2.jpg

W Polsce pożegnano Franciszka Pieczkę