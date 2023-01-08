Ukraina podsumowanie 8 stycznia 2023

Kyiv residents light candles during a service at a St. Michael's Gold-domed monastery in Kyiv. The Orthodox church of Ukraine allowed its adherents to celebrate Christmas on December 25th as well as on January 7th. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 8 January 2023 at 4:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Aktualne doniesienia oraz informacje o sytuacji w Ukrainie w opracowaniu polskiej redakcji radia SBS.
