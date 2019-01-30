Jak mądrze wybrać fundusz emerytalny ‘superannuation’ cz2

SBS po polsku

SUperannuation

Source: Michal Brandt

Published 30 January 2019 at 5:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Twoja finansowa przyszłość, część 2 - Jak wybrać najlepiej dopastosowany do Twoich potrzeb fundusz emerytalny - wyjaśnia doradca finansowy Michael Brandt. W tym odcinku - wszystko o kosztach operacyjnych twojego funduszu.

„Informacje podawane w tym materiale mają wyłącznie charakter ogólny i nie biorą pod uwagę indywidualnych potrzeb ani oczekiwań poszczególnych osób. Sytuacja każdej osoby jest inna i dlatego zaleca się bezpośredni kontakt z doradcą finansowym, aby rozważyć czy omówione kwestie mają jakiekolwiek zastosowanie w konkretnym przypadku danego słuchacza.”

"The content presented in this audio material is of general nature only and does not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the topics discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "

