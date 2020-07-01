SBS po polsku

W Melbourne ostre ograniczenia

Victorian lock-down

A healthcare worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a Coronavirus pop-up testing facility in Broadmeadows, Melbourne where cases have spiked. Source: AAP

Published 1 July 2020 at 4:28pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Available in other languages

Rząd Wiktorii zamknął dzielnice na północy i zachodzie Melbourne gdzie w ostatnich dniach zaobserwowano skok zakażeń COVID-19.

